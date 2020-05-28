Best Spots In Austin For Brisket & Burgers

Attention Meat Lovers: Today, May 28th is National Hamburger and Brisket Day! So we are celebrating with the top places in town.

For Brisket:

La Barbecue

Brisket, beef ribs, sausage, and all the sides – if you’re not in a meat coma by the end of your meal, you didn’t do it right. La Barbecue is my number one barbecue spot in Austin for their fall-off-the-bone dinosaur-sized beef ribs and brisket.

CURBSIDE PICK-UP: Order online for same-day pick-up.

Franklin Barbecue

Normally you’d have to stand 3-4 hours for Franklin Barbecue but right now is a once in a lifetime situation where you can order in advance and pick-up!

CURBSIDE PICK-UP: Order online for same-day pick up in their parking lot. Or order up to 3 days in advance, depending on availability, and the staff will bring it out to you. Minimum order of 3 pounds required, up to 25 pounds of meat.

Valentina’s

Valentina’s uses Harley Angis Beef that is 100% grass-fed all-natural beef that’s free of artificial ingredients and raised humanely with sustainable ranching practices. Each pound of Mesquite smoked brisket comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both.

CURBSIDE PICK-UP: Online orders only – no scheduled orders and credit card only.

Micklethwait

The brisket was Micklethewait is always well-marbled! Order the family-style meal for 3-4 people for only $70 that includes 3 lbs of meat, 2 quarts of sides, pickles, onions, bread, and sauce. You can also get a whole smoked chicken.

CURBSIDE PICK-UP: Open Friday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm, and Sunday from 11am-4pm. Pick up only and credit card only. Place your order here.

Rudy’s BBQ

Austin Food Blogger, Jane Ko likes Rudy’s because it’s always consistent. The moist brisket is always tender and moist, the creamed corn is always creamy, and the banana pudding is always so good.

CURBSIDE PICK-UP: Order online for curbside pick-up.

For Burgers:

Clark’s Oyster Bar

Jane’s favorite burger in Austin is the pan-roasted black Angus hamburger at Clark’s Oyster Bar. Yes, this seafood restaurant in Clarksville actually makes a perfect burger that’s juicy and super flavorful. It also comes with a mountain of shoestring fries. The burger is $19 but it’s half off on Mondays to Fridays from 3 – 6pm!

Hank’s

The cheeseburger at Hank’s is so good and it’s also half off on Mondays!

Kinda Tropical

The burger at Kinda Tropical in East Austin is as straight forward as a burger can be with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. You can sub a vegan patty for $2 and grilled pineapple for $1. Curly fries are an extra $7 but they’re SO good and come with two different sauces.

Jacoby’s

This is by no means a healthy burger, it’s a dirty burger and by dirty, we mean like it’s oh-so-good and drip-down-your-arms good. Jacoby brand chili and Grizzelda’s queso on a Jacoby beef patty. Feel free to add on bacon, jalapeno, avocado, and a fried egg – live a little.

