Best Selling Author Sylvia Day Talks About Latest Book “Butterfly In Frost”

Studio 512 was lucky to get a chance to chat for a few minutes with Sylvia Day, #1 international multi-million bestselling author of the Crossfire saga, to talk about her new book, “Butterfly in Frost.”

Taking place in the world of the Crossfire series, “Butterfly in Frost” introduces readers to Sylvia’s newest characters, Dr. Teagan Ransom and Artist Garrett Frost, as they embark on a passionate journey to find redemption, hope, and ultimately, each other. “Butterfly in Frost,” like all of Sylvia’s books, tackles difficult subjects, including depression and loss. “I’m very proud of ‘Butterfly in Frost,'” says Sylvia Day. “We can all relate to finding our lives taking a path we hadn’t anticipated, prepared for, or even wanted.”

With tens of millions of copies of her books in print, Sylvia is a #1 best-selling author in 28 countries. In 2017, she was inducted into the Nielsen Book’s “Bestseller Hall of Fame,” and she has been honored with the National Readers’ Choice Award twice. Sylvia currently sits on the Authors Guild Board of Directors and is a leading female voice in the publishing industry. Learn more about her at www.sylviaday.com.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.