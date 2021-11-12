Best-Selling Author Rick Riordan Talks Texas Roots With New Release, ‘Daughter Of The Deep’

Studio 512 got the chance to speak with #1 New York Times best-selling author, Rick Riordan, about the release of his new book, “Daughter of the Deep.” Rick is a San Antonio native, and there are some surprising inspirations for his water themes in books, including a grove of trees under Central Texas’ Highland Lakes.

About Daughter of the Deep: Ana Dakkar is a freshman at Harding-Pencroft Academy, a five-year high school that graduates the best marine scientists, naval warriors, navigators, and underwater explorers in the world. Ana’s parents died while on a scientific expedition two years ago, and the only family’s she’s got left is her older brother, Dev, also a student at HP. Ana’s freshman year culminates with the class’s weekend trial at sea, the details of which have been kept secret. She only hopes she has what it’ll take to succeed. All her worries are blown out of the water when, on the bus ride to the ship, Ana and her schoolmates witness a terrible tragedy that will change the trajectory of their lives.

A perennial writer, Rick is already working on his next project. He’s also got a big hand in the new live action Disney+ Percy Jackson & the Olympians series, which could be out in 2022!

Rick Riordan, dubbed “storyteller of the gods” by Publishers Weekly, is the author of five #1 New York Times best-selling middle grade series with millions of copies sold throughout the world: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Heroes of Olympus, and the Trials of Apollo, based on Greek and Roman mythology; the Kane Chronicles, based on Ancient Egyptian mythology; and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, based on Norse mythology. Rick collaborated with illustrator John Rocco on two #1 New York Times best-selling collections of Greek myths for the whole family: Percy Jackson’s Greek Gods and Percy Jackson’s Greek Heroes. Rick is also the publisher of an imprint at Disney-Hyperion, Rick Riordan Presents, dedicated to finding other authors of highly entertaining fiction based on world cultures and mythologies. He lives in Boston, Massachusetts with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @camphalfblood.

Learn more about Rick’s other series — and where you can get “Daughter of the Deep,” out now — at RickRiordan.com.