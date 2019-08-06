Best Of ATX With Austin Monthly

Madeline Hollern, Executive Director from Austin Monthly joined us in the studio to discuss their top Austin picks in their August issue– naming them “Best Of ATX.”

One of the features is Sara Reichardt’s Lego Tables, www.sarareichardtdesign.com/. Sara started as an interior designer, but then found interest in making furniture designs out of toys! She has a line that debuted this summer which contains 6 table designs. Madeline then spoke about the Living Above the Rules photo project which is all about body positivity, the Instagram-worthy view of P6 and Rosen’s best bagel.

Austin Monthly has an upcoming Best of ATX event on Thursday, August 15th at Native Hostel from 7-10pm. General Admission includes tastings and drinks from our participating vendors for $60. VIP tickets are $85, but unfortunately already sold out!

You can get tickets to this event here:

https://www.austinmonthly.com/Best-of-ATX-Party/

For more information about Austin Montly visit their website https://www.austinmonthly.com/