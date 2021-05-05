Best Gear For You And The Little Ones In The Post-Covid World With Bump Club & Beyond

2020 was a rollercoaster ride for new and expectant parents, but we’re hoping for 2021 to be more smooth. That’s why Lindsay Pinchuk of Bump Club & Beyond joined us this morning to talk about the best gear for you and your little ones in the post-COVID world.

Boom Boom Baby

With germs and the need to be clean at a all time high, BoomBoom® Blowout Bodysuits are great solution. These work either on their own with disposable or cloth diapers, and are perfect for layering underneath any other clothing. They helping protect sheets, furniture, and favorite outfits from dreadful messes. These bodysuits are organic and eco-friendly, and designed to contain diaper blowouts with breathable, waterproof, and safe antimicrobial protection. And it’s organic.

Boon Grub 2-in-1 Convertible High Chair

We love this 2-in-1 convertible high chair because it grows with your baby into a toddler chair. Our favorite part and why it is perfect for now is that it is easy to clean and free of crumb catching crevices. It features a dishwasher safe removable baby chair seat, a feeding chair tray that fits in the dishwasher and a machine washable pad.

Lamaze Activity Center

Every kid (and parent) is sick of their toys at this point! This is a great option to spruce up your activities for baby with a 3-in-1 Airtivity Center that grows with Baby. Features floor play for baby to sit and learn, table play perfect for learning to stand and walk & game play to encourage development (pictures of all three modes attached). The air-powered play is like a deep sea air hockey game with fun lights, music and surprise ocean sounds.

Naturepedic Organic Breathable 2-Stage Baby Crib Mattress

Especially perfect for a post-COVID world, the innovative design of this crib mattress focuses on breathability while maintaining hygiene standards. As traditional breathable mattresses permit moisture to flow through the mattress, this allows bacteria to grow and presents itself as a challenge to clean thoroughly. The Naturepedic crib mattresses remain breathable, and its plant-based waterproofing made from non-GMO sugarcane is easy to clean and doesn’t compromise your child’s health and safety. Use the code BCB15 and save 15% off Naturepedic sitewide at naturepedic.com.

UPPAbaby Knox Convertible Car Seat

As families gear up to head out on road trips and vacations this coming spring and summer, UPPAbaby’s newly launched KNOX Convertible Car Seat is the natural next step for parents looking to transition their baby from the MESA infant car seat. This seat boasts Koroyd® Technology – Developed from aerospace safety research, innovated for action sports, and now built into the base of the KNOX car seat – an exclusive partnership and juvenile industry first – Koroyd provides more advanced impact protection. Another industry first, the Knox has a Multi-Directional Tether reducing seat rotation and stress on the child’s head and neck in the event of impact.

For more information visit BumpClubAndBeyond.com.