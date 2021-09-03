Best Espresso Martinis In ATX

Undoubtedly dubbed ‘the drink of the summer,’ espresso martinis are shaking up the bar scene. Yelp is showing a 63% increase in review mentions of the frothy caffeinated twist on a classic martini. Austin’s favorite coffeehouse-turn-bar, Halcyon, snagged that spot for the best espresso martini in the city.

Top Espresso Martini Places in Austin

Our Producer, Brittany Lesoon’s top Austin pick is Honey Moon Spirit Lounge.

It’s dangerously delicious! It’s a classic Italian Espresso martini that is not too sweet, it’s perfect. They make it with a house-made almond orgeat and you can taste the quality espresso in every sip. It’s absolutely a must-try!







About Honey Moon Spirit Lounge: Honey Moon is an elegant, atmospheric, restaurant and cocktail lounge with a well-curated menu of elevated comfort food and Modern American share plates. The menu also includes a craft cocktail list emphasizing fresh juices and classic ingredients, and an extensive and diverse wine list featuring varietals from around the world, with a selection of beers and ciders, and a tap of local craft brews. The French antique-inspired interior will be designed to invoke a feeling of whimsical escapism from the grind of day-to-day life while creating a space that feels like a neighborhood spot that has been around for years. An environment that makes guests feel at home while maintaining a flawlessly trained staff who share a mission of making the world a better place, one guest at a time.