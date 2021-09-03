Best Espresso Martinis In ATX

Undoubtedly dubbed ‘the drink of the summer,’ espresso martinis are shaking up the bar scene. Yelp is showing a 63% increase in review mentions of the frothy caffeinated twist on a classic martini. Austin’s favorite coffeehouse-turn-bar, Halcyon, snagged that spot for the best espresso martini in the city.
Top Espresso Martini Places in Austin
- Halcyon
- Justine’s Brasserie
- Codependent Cocktails + Coffee
- The Roosevelt Room
- Copper Restaurant & Dessert Lounge
- Central Standard
- Devil May Care
- Numero28
- Juniper
- Stella San Jac
Our Producer, Brittany Lesoon’s top Austin pick is Honey Moon Spirit Lounge.
It’s dangerously delicious! It’s a classic Italian Espresso martini that is not too sweet, it’s perfect. They make it with a house-made almond orgeat and you can taste the quality espresso in every sip. It’s absolutely a must-try!
About Honey Moon Spirit Lounge: Honey Moon is an elegant, atmospheric, restaurant and cocktail lounge with a well-curated menu of elevated comfort food and Modern American share plates. The menu also includes a craft cocktail list emphasizing fresh juices and classic ingredients, and an extensive and diverse wine list featuring varietals from around the world, with a selection of beers and ciders, and a tap of local craft brews. The French antique-inspired interior will be designed to invoke a feeling of whimsical escapism from the grind of day-to-day life while creating a space that feels like a neighborhood spot that has been around for years. An environment that makes guests feel at home while maintaining a flawlessly trained staff who share a mission of making the world a better place, one guest at a time.