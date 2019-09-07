Best Dorm Room Plant Tips With PLance

Lance Roberson of PLance stopped by Studio 512 with his tips for the best dorm room plants:

Varigated Pothos – easy, fast growing vine.

Syngonium – colorful, can’t water too much, can grow underwater

Aloe – too much water will kill, otherwise set it and forget it!

Stromanthe – colorful upright can live in most indoor areas, bright light best for colorful leaves.

Nepenthis – carnivoris plant, good for bright light, will eat bugs!

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website at www.plance.org, or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to lance@plance.org, and make sure to follow him on Instagram @PLance_org.