Best Concealers To Instantly Wake Up Your Under Eyes

Dark circles and breakouts happen to the best of us. Whether you had a sleepless night, a long weekend or maybe you’re just born with it… just know, you can’t spell flaw without flawless!
Here are some of the best concealers in the game:

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

  • This concealer instantly helps brighten, smooth and give the skin a firmer, more lifted look
  • It’s easy-to-blend and won’t flake or crease throughout the day
  • Vegan, Hypoallergenic, and Dermatologist tested
  • Retail Price: $27 and comes in 30 shades

e.l.f. Cosmetics 16 HR Camo Concealer

  • A drugstore dupe for Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer.
  • Full coverage with a matte finish
  • Retail Price: $6 and comes in 26 shades
  • All e.l.f. products are cruelty-free and vegan.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

  • Developed with plastic surgeons and comes in 48 shades
  • Great concealer for mature skin
  • A little of this concealer goes a long way and it’s best applied with your fingers.
    • Key Ingredients:
      • Collagen: a skin-firming protein that supports skin elasticity for a youthfully smooth appearance
      • Hyaluronic Acid: Attracts moisture, boosts elasticity, and plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles
      • Peptides: Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, firmer skin

Concealer Tips:

  • Look for things such as caffeine or vitamin K if it’s a concealer for under-eye circles, or salicylic acid if you’re using it to conceal pimples
  • If you are trying to brighten up your under eyes, go 1-2 shades lighter than your skin tone.
  • If you struggle with stubborn dark circles, try using a color-correcting concealer.
    • First, apply color corrector of choice, then apply foundation, add brightening concealer, and set under eyes with a translucent powder to finish.

