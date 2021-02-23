Best Concealers To Instantly Wake Up Your Under Eyes

Dark circles and breakouts happen to the best of us. Whether you had a sleepless night, a long weekend or maybe you’re just born with it… just know, you can’t spell flaw without flawless!
Here are some of the best concealers in the game:
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
- This concealer instantly helps brighten, smooth and give the skin a firmer, more lifted look
- It’s easy-to-blend and won’t flake or crease throughout the day
- Vegan, Hypoallergenic, and Dermatologist tested
- Retail Price: $27 and comes in 30 shades
e.l.f. Cosmetics 16 HR Camo Concealer
- A drugstore dupe for Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer.
- Full coverage with a matte finish
- Retail Price: $6 and comes in 26 shades
- All e.l.f. products are cruelty-free and vegan.
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
- Developed with plastic surgeons and comes in 48 shades
- Great concealer for mature skin
- A little of this concealer goes a long way and it’s best applied with your fingers.
- Key Ingredients:
- Collagen: a skin-firming protein that supports skin elasticity for a youthfully smooth appearance
- Hyaluronic Acid: Attracts moisture, boosts elasticity, and plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Peptides: Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, firmer skin
Concealer Tips:
- Look for things such as caffeine or vitamin K if it’s a concealer for under-eye circles, or salicylic acid if you’re using it to conceal pimples
- If you are trying to brighten up your under eyes, go 1-2 shades lighter than your skin tone.
- If you struggle with stubborn dark circles, try using a color-correcting concealer.
- First, apply color corrector of choice, then apply foundation, add brightening concealer, and set under eyes with a translucent powder to finish.
