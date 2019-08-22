Best ‘Burbs Eats In Cedar Park With The Austinot

When you’re planning a hot night on the town, you’re normally referring to Downtown Austin. But hang on, because Bill Tucker with “the Austinot” is here to tell us about his favorite restaurant pics in Cedar Park.
There’s a full list of Bill’s picks here
Bill says we should check out Alzers BBQ more info here
Taco Shack- more info here
The Rotten Brunch- more info here
Blue Corn Harvest- more info here
The Grove- more info here
The Austinot is a hyperlocal blog about the best of Austin.
Since 2011, the volunteer team has only written about businesses, events, and artists that started here in the city.
Read more at www.austinot.com.