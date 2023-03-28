Musa Ato, owner of League of Rebels, is expanding: he is now offering women’s tailoring, in addition to his off-the-rack and bespoke work for men!

Ato says, “League of Rebels is an Austin-based menswear brand established in 2009 from a strong passion for fine tailoring and craftsmanship. The world needs more rebels, conquering their own kind of perfection. We have found our purpose, taking care of each thread sewn to make your perfect look. League of Rebels offers the space, the time, the pleasure, and the expertise to create what suits you best. We get to know you, make our place yours, and work on the design until you decide that the look is the expression of your most noble self. Become a rebel taking the time to find your own kind of perfection. Take pleasure in making the right details enhance every experience. Rest upon the knowledge that you are being your best and leave the garments to us.”

Ato has lots of exciting news at League of Rebels. In addition to expanding into womenswear, he is also offering a hand-embroidered artisan line for men called NOIR. His Spring/Summer 2023 collection (part one) is also available now. Before too long, you’ll be able to see League of Rebels in new cities: Ato is expanding into Dallas and Houston!

To make an appointment for men’s or women’s clothing – and to shop his current off-the-rack styles – go to LeagueofRebels.com.