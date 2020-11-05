Benold’s Jewelers Celebrates November With Topaz, Citrine, And A Giveaway

How has the store been?

Throughout COVID-19, we had remained open and took all the precautions for our staff and clients to make sure everyone stays safe. We even created an online store so that our customers would be able to get the Benold’s experience even at their fingertips.

What do you have for us today?

Well, with it being November, we like to celebrate our November birthstone, topaz. Topaz is a stone that can come in many different colors, not just the fiery, yellow-orange that you typically see. Here in our showcases, we have pieces that range from white topaz, like in some of our Little Bird line, to the deep blue topaz like in our new Doves pieces.

What do you have going on in November?

Just as we get into holiday shopping, we’re going to be having a huge giveaway event! For four weeks, we’re going to be giving away one piece of jewelry each week on our Instagram. Each week the piece will be different, making each week a surprise. The rules are to follow us and tag a friend in the comments of our weekly posts and we’ll select a winner each Friday!

Benold’s Jewelers has an exquisite assortment of sought-after fashion jewelry and precious gemstones. Visit the store to shop a stunning variety of necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Check out benolds.com for more details.

