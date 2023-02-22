As we settle back into the second half of the school year, millions of kids across the country are riding a bus to school.

Now, more than ever, districts are making sure the ride to school is beneficial for both the students’ health and the environment by using cleaner energy.

Tucker Perkins, the president and CEO of Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to share information about the benefits of propane.

Perkins discussed why it’s important for kids to ride school buses powered by cleaner energy sources, and how they are better for their health, communities, and the environment. He also mentioned their impact on school system budgets, how much they cost, and more.

For more information, visit BetterOurBuses.com.

This segment is paid for by Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.