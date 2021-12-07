Benefit Blue Santa By Participating In The CenTex Sports Spartan Fun Run

Isa Chapa and Donny Barsun of CenTex Sports joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the upcoming CenTex Sports Spartan Fun Run – 3K run and walk on December 11 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX.

The event will feature concessions, music, and a fire truck with Santa.

Anyone who participates in the race will receive a medallion. Winners of age groups will receive different medallions.

Both participants and non-participants can bring donated gifts to give to the Georgetown fire department and police station to hand out to the less unfortunate this holiday season. CenTex Sports’ goal is a minimum of 500 donated, unwrapped gifts for first responders to distribute with Blue Santa in Georgetown.

Those who register get a discount if they bring an unwrapped gift or donation. Register to run at CenTexSportsCenter.org/FunRun. The 3K run and walk takes place on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at 445 E. Morrow Street, Georgetown, TX 78626. Call 512-909-4860 for more information.

CenTex Sports

CenTex Sports offers flag football, 7-on-7, and soccer with seasonal schedules and co-ed divisions for youths aged 3-17. You can register at CenTexSportsCenter.org under the registration tab. Those who register receive custom gear and more. CenTex Sports offers discounted and free registration.

