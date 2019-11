This year’s We Are Girls Conference theme is “Believe It and Be It,” where thousands of girls from grades 3rd through 8th are taught to feel empowered and confident in themselves.

The goal is to have these girls walk away inspired by what is possible and with a new belief of their personal power. The conference will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson High School.

To purchase tickets check out their website www.WeAreGirlsAustin.EventBrite.com.