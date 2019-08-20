Behind The Scenes At Franklin Barbecue

We’ve all heard of Franklins BBQ but have you ever braved the line? Steph recently sought out pro BBQ entusiast and blogger, Jimmy Ho (@TheSmokingHo) to get some tips on waiting in the Franklins line like a champ. Plus Steph went behind the scenes to talk to Aaron Franklin about “You Grill, Girl!”…an upcoming event that all you cookng queens will certainly want to check out.

Here are the details for the upcoming event:

• You Grill, Girl! is a first-ever grilling event and fundraiser featuring women chefs and grilling masters presented by Les Dames d’Escoffier of Austin along with Whole Foods. This year’s event will be held from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at Franklin Barbecue.

• This event raises funds for scholarships and grants for Austin women in the hospitality industry, including culinary, wine, food artisans and more. All proceeds from You Grill, Girl! will benefit the scholarship program. In 2018, the Austin Dames chapter awarded $15,000 in grants and scholarships.

• The event features smoked and grilled dishes by Austin’s most acclaimed female chefs, fire starting and live fire grilling demos, a silent auction, raffles and more. Included in the auction is a Franklin Barbecue pit, which will be available for bidding at the event and online.

• Tickets to You Grill, Girl! are $75 each; VIP entry is $95. Attendees can purchase tickets at YouGrillGirl.Eventbrite.com.