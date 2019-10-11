Begin Registering Now For TAG! Level Up With Marathon Kids

Tag: you’re it! We’ve all heard that on the playground, and now Marathon Kids wants you and your family to start getting ready for their event in April, called “TAG! Level Up.” Chief Development Officer Rachel Kubicki Collins came by to tell us about the event, and how we can get involved.

How can people start getting prepared for the April event?

We’re currently looking for sponsors and participants of all ages to register and start fundraising to help the next generation of Austinites level up to a healthy and active life.

When can we register?

Registration for TAG! Level Up is now open! Join Marathon Kids at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on April 18, 2020 to take part in Austin’s largest outdoor game festival!

Can I sign up alone?

Sign up as an individual or register a team! Get ready to compete for a causeregistration starts at just $10 per person and all proceeds benefit Marathon Kids. All ages are welcome at this family-friendly event.

Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving! Learn more at www.taglevelup.com and www.marathonkids.org, or by calling (512) 477-1259. You can also follow them on social media, @MarathonKids.

Sponsored by Marathon Kids. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.