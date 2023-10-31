Celebrating the intersection of nature, craft beer, and community, Beerburg Brewing brings together 13 central Texas breweries for the inaugural Beers Made by Walking festival. Tickets are on sale now.

Trevor Nearburg, Founder & Brewmaster of Beerburg, says, “The festival is the culmination of a nearly year-long program where the Beerburg team – along with four environmental nonprofits -led guided nature hikes and urban walks for brewers around the Hill Country. Brewery teams learned about edible and native plants as well as crucial environmental issues surrounding the region like water scarcity, protecting wildlife habitats, and land preservation, then created a beer inspired by their experience which will debut at the event on Saturday, November 11th.

“Participating breweries include Back Unturned Brewing (San Antonio), Batch Brewing, Black Star Co-Op, Brewtorium, Central Machine Works, Frontyard Brewing, Ghost Note, Hold Out, Middleton (San Marcos), Red Horn, Roughhouse, Vector Brewing (Dallas), and Vista Brewing.

“Originally founded in Colorado Springs by Eric Steen to help get people outdoors and think about their local landscapes in new ways, Beers Made by Walking raises funds for environmental nonprofits and works to create educational programming in outdoor spaces. Since 2011, BMBW has worked with more than 200 breweries throughout the country and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofits. This is the first time the program has taken place in Southwest region.

“I’ve always been inspired by what Eric created and the intention behind Beers Made by Walking was one of the drivers behind our ethos at Beerburg. We’re excited and honored to bring this truly important program to Texas for the first time. The goal is to not only learn about native plants growing around us but gain a real understanding and respect for these ingredients and an awareness for how we can engage and give back to our natural environment to ensure it thrives for the future.

“The festival offers a true taste of the hill country, taking place at Beerburg Brewing (13476 Fitzhugh Rd.) from 1 to 5 p.m. on November 11th. General Admission tickets ($40) include a tasting card for 12 sample pours and a commemorative glass, and VIP tickets ($65) offer early entry at 12pm, along with a tasting card, commemorative glass, and festival t-shirt. The festival is strictly a 21+ event and ticket proceeds benefit the four nonprofit partners.

“Integral to the program’s success, nonprofit organizations The Shield Ranch Foundation, The Watershed Association, Colorado River Land Trust, and The Nature Conservancy will be onsite along with BMBW founder Eric Steen to provide information on their missions, as well as opportunities to get involved in regional environmental conservation efforts.

“Workshops and demonstrations from Sacred Journey School of Herbalism, Community Cultures, and Mike the Beekeeper add to the educational and engaging experience. Guests can also shop vendors at the local craft market throughout the day, and a variety of food options will be available for purchase.”