Spring means lots of new releases – and great live music – at Meanwhile Brewing Company! Director of Sales & Marketing, Conner Gilfillan, spoke with Studio 512 about what’s hopping right now.
FULL CALENDAR:
April 1: Glitter and Doom beer release party with music by Rental Space and Ramzel; visuals by
drip//cuts.
Free admission.
- ALL DAY Glitter and Doom IPA beer release featuring can art, t-shirt design and custom prints by Timo Kuilder
- 9:00 – 11:00 pm Visuals by drip//cuts
- 9:00 – 9:45 pm Ramzel
- 10:00 – 11:00 pm Rental Space
April 2: Grupo SambAustin, in concert.
Purchase tickets here.
- 9:00 – 11:00 pm Grupo SambAustin
April 3: The Midgetmen (20th Anniversary), the sour notes, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 6:30 – 7:10 the sour notes
- 7:30 – 8:30 The Midgetmen
April 5: The D.R. Commander Trio, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 9:00 pm The D.R. Commander Trio
April 7: Lara Price, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 9:00 pm Lara Price
April 9: Superfonicos, Wache, in concert.
Purchase tickets here.
- 9:00 – 9:40 pm Wache
- 10:00 – 11:00 pm Superfonicos
April 10: KevBev, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 6:30 – 8:30 pm KevBev
April 12: Don Denham, Brandon Padier in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 7:45 pm Brandon Padier
- 8:15 – 9:00 pm Don Denham
April 14: Corey Crumpacker, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 9:00 pm Corey Crumpacker
April 17: Blues in the Night.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 6:30 – 8:30 pm Blues in the Night
April 19: Wolfman’s Brother, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 -9:00 pm Wolfman’s Brother
April 21: Adrian Conner Trio (Single Release Party), in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 9:00 pm Adrian Conner
April 23: Parade of Flesh presents Slow Crush (BE), Cathedral Bells, Grivo, Trauma Ray, in concert.
Purchase tickets here.
- 8:10 – 8:30 pm Trauma Ray
- 8:45 – 9:15 pm Grivo
- 9:30 – 10:00 pm Cathedral Bells
- 10:15 – 11:00 pm Slow Crush
April 24: Heavy Mellow, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 6:30 – 8:30pm Heavy Mellow
April 26: Ben Buck, Jaxon, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 7:45 pm Jaxon
- 8:15 – 9:00 pm Ben Buck Beatbox
April 28: Sugar Purr, in concert.
Free admission. RSVP here.
- 7:00 – 9:00 pm Sugar Purr
April 30: TC Superstar, Everett, in concert.
Purchase tickets here.
- 9:00 – 9:40 pm Everett
- 10:00 – 11:00 pm TC Superstar
Also make sure to check out one of Meanwhile’s newest brews, Hard Candy, in honor of International Women’s Day, and their newest on-site food truck, Smokin’ Banh Mi!
Meanwhile Brewing Co. has been open since October 2020, and it’s an award-winning brewery that sits on about four acres of oak tree-shaded land fully equipped with five food trucks (Distant Relatives, Dough Boys, Pueblo Viejo, Smokin’ Bahn Mi and Bésame), a coffee bar, taproom and brewhouse, cedar playscape for kiddos, soccer fields, and a full-scale concert stage. Learn more about everything Meanwhile has to offer on their website, MeanwhileBeer.com.