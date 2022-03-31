Spring means lots of new releases – and great live music – at Meanwhile Brewing Company! Director of Sales & Marketing, Conner Gilfillan, spoke with Studio 512 about what’s hopping right now.

FULL CALENDAR:

April 1: Glitter and Doom beer release party with music by Rental Space and Ramzel; visuals by

drip//cuts.

Free admission.

ALL DAY Glitter and Doom IPA beer release featuring can art, t-shirt design and custom prints by Timo Kuilder

9:00 – 11:00 pm Visuals by drip//cuts

9:00 – 9:45 pm Ramzel

10:00 – 11:00 pm Rental Space

April 2: Grupo SambAustin, in concert.

Purchase tickets here.

9:00 – 11:00 pm Grupo SambAustin

April 3: The Midgetmen (20th Anniversary), the sour notes, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

April 5: The D.R. Commander Trio, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

April 7: Lara Price, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

7:00 – 9:00 pm Lara Price

April 9: Superfonicos, Wache, in concert.

Purchase tickets here.

9:00 – 9:40 pm Wache

10:00 – 11:00 pm Superfonicos

April 10: KevBev, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

6:30 – 8:30 pm KevBev

April 12: Don Denham, Brandon Padier in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

April 14: Corey Crumpacker, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

7:00 – 9:00 pm Corey Crumpacker

April 17: Blues in the Night.

Free admission. RSVP here.

6:30 – 8:30 pm Blues in the Night

April 19: Wolfman’s Brother, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

April 21: Adrian Conner Trio (Single Release Party), in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

7:00 – 9:00 pm Adrian Conner

April 23: Parade of Flesh presents Slow Crush (BE), Cathedral Bells, Grivo, Trauma Ray, in concert.

Purchase tickets here.

April 24: Heavy Mellow, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

April 26: Ben Buck, Jaxon, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

April 28: Sugar Purr, in concert.

Free admission. RSVP here.

7:00 – 9:00 pm Sugar Purr

April 30: TC Superstar, Everett, in concert.

Purchase tickets here.

9:00 – 9:40 pm Everett

10:00 – 11:00 pm TC Superstar

Also make sure to check out one of Meanwhile’s newest brews, Hard Candy, in honor of International Women’s Day, and their newest on-site food truck, Smokin’ Banh Mi!

Meanwhile Brewing Co. has been open since October 2020, and it’s an award-winning brewery that sits on about four acres of oak tree-shaded land fully equipped with five food trucks (Distant Relatives, Dough Boys, Pueblo Viejo, Smokin’ Bahn Mi and Bésame), a coffee bar, taproom and brewhouse, cedar playscape for kiddos, soccer fields, and a full-scale concert stage. Learn more about everything Meanwhile has to offer on their website, MeanwhileBeer.com.