Beef Grilling Basics With Jess Pryles Of Hardcore Carnivore

Jess Pryles of Hardcore Carnivore shares the basics of preparing beef on the grill. Jess and Steph grilled up the perfect ribeye and a delicious take on skirt steak fajitas. Check out the segment above for tips on tricks from a pro.

Jess Pryles is a full fledged Hardcore Carnivore. She’s a live fire cook, author, and TV personality with a particular passion for beef and meat science. She’s also a respected authority on Texas style barbecue. Born in Australia, she now resides in Austin, Texas.

For more information or to check out her products and recipes go to HardcoreCarnivore.com

