Queens ACT presents a free mentoring workshop by queens for rising queens on Saturday, August 5 from 10:30am – 4pm at Austin Public Library – North Village Branch!

Queens ACT is a networking group for pageant women in Austin Central Texas to support and uplift one another in their pageant journey and community advocacy.

“I founded this group and event because I have a passion for pageantry, public service, and youth mentoring. Pageants provide opportunity for self growth, confidence, leadership skills, and making a impact in our communities at all ages.” – Bianca Xoyamayagua-Galvan

The one day workshop will cover personal development skills including public speaking/communication, volunteer and community service involvement, and walking and poise. Girls will engage in activities that grow confidence as they start the school year and can be applied in their daily lives or if they have an interest in pageantry. Best suited for pre-teen to teen girls, ages 9-15.

Register at https://bit.ly/3Lssr6q

Queens ACT Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/queensact/

Bianca Xoyamayagua-Galvan, Ms. Texas North America 2023-2024 https://www.facebook.com/biancaxoyamayagua

Tessie Ledesma, Miss Texas United States International 2023-2024 https://www.facebook.com/MissTexasUSInternational

Jasmine Correa, Miss Texas United World 2023-2024 https://www.facebook.com/MissTexasUnitedWorld