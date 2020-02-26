Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Primary Election
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Gov Abbott, San Antonio leaders criticize CDC for releasing coronavirus patient
Video
Exclusive Nexstar/Emerson poll shows Texas Democrats optimistic Trump will be defeated in 2020
Texas breaks record winning Governor’s Cup award for 8th year in a row
Roofers rescue World War II veteran
Video
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Big Race – Daytona
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion
Pets
Art
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beauty
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Try Spring Nail Colors At Viva Day Spa
Video
Kinky Curly Coily Fest Is Happening This Weekend
Video
Get Glowing With ATX Tans
Video
Get Glowing With A Glass Skin Facial From Letty Woman
Video
Self-Care Pick-Me-Ups With Rank & Style
Video
Primary Election Latest
Exclusive Nexstar/Emerson poll shows Texas Democrats optimistic Trump will be defeated in 2020
First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows
Video
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 Presidential campaign
Video
More Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women Spotlight: Megan Pinchback
Remarkable Women: Language therapist runs her own business, lifts up other entrepreneurial moms
Video
Trending Stories
Twitter CEO pulls out of SXSW; Petition to cancel conference reaches 15,000 signatures
Severe storms, flooding possible Tuesday night into Wednesday
Video
Gov Abbott, San Antonio leaders criticize CDC for releasing coronavirus patient
Video
First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows
Video
San Antonio Mayor: CDC released patient who later tested positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Video of violent attack at a Leander middle school rapidly spreads on social media
Video
These two Rainey Street bars could be torn down to make way for new 53-story tower
Video
Homeless camping in Austin could go before voters in November
Video
Hays CISD 4th grade teacher suspended following claims, recording of ‘demeaning language’ in class
Video
PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need, where you can go for early voting in 2020
Video