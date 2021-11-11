Beauty Writer Cheryl Kramer Kaye Explores New Haircare Launch From Augustinus Bader

Last month, Studio 512 brought you big, new-product news from award-winning and celebrity-adored skincare line Augustinus Bader.

Beauty Writer and Editor Cheryl Kramer Kaye joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about a new exciting launch from the brand.

So, for anyone who may have missed it, give us a little background about Augustinus Bader.

“Augustinus Bader skincare products entered the market just over three years ago and have really rocketed to success, winning more than 60 beauty industry awards and A-list celebrity fans. The line uses clean and sustainably-sourced ingredients and has the most gorgeous recyclable packaging I’ve ever seen. But the most important thing contributing to the success of Augustinus Bader is that it works.”

And what makes it work so well?

“Well, remember, Augustinus Bader is a professor, a physician, and an expert in the field of stem cell biology, He’s spent over 30 years researching and developing technologies that activate the body’s healing process, which led him to create the groundbreaking technology behind the skincare line. It’s called TFC8 or Trigger Factor Complex 8 because it triggers your skin to renew itself. And now, Augustinus Bader is taking its TFC8 complex into haircare—because your scalp is skin. And the haircare collection is designed to bring back hydration and shine and prevent breakage to make your hair look healthier while treating your hair follicles, roots and scalp so that as your hair grows, it is healthier.”

“I also want to give you a quick overview of some of the ingredients you’ll find in the collection because in addition to the TFC8, these products are loaded with botanical oils and extracts that increase your hair’s strength, shine, and yes, even growth. What you won’t find are sulfates, silicones, or even added fragrance in these products—only what your scalp and hair need; and nothing that they don’t.”

Take us through the Collection.

“As a science-driven company, Augustinus Bader did both user trials and clinical trials for the entire collection, and I’ll be sharing some of that data while we talk about the products. So let’s start with The Shampoo, as one does. It’s really lightweight and volumizing, with clinical tests showing that the shampoo makes strands 132% thicker. Next is The Conditioner which 100% of users say is both lightweight and detangling—an almost impossible combination! Then there’s the Leave-In Hair Treatment, which is perfect for frizz control and smoothing, and also increased shine by 330%. There’s the Hair Oil, which adds softness, nourishment, and strength to brittle hair, with 90% of users agreeing that the oil repaired their split ends. You can use any and all of the products with the eco-friendly Neem Combs, which also reduce frizz and dandruff, so yes, please! I particularly love it with the Scalp Treatment, which clears blocked hair follicles and strengthens strands at the root, increasing hair shaft thickness by 370% and even increasing hair count by 22%. So you have more, thicker, and healthier hair.”

Where can we find the line?

This segment is paid for by Augustinus Bader and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.