Beauty That Serves With ViviCouture Cosmetics

Makeup can help us look great — but is your makeup giving back to your body and to your community? Vivianne Pearson, founder of ViviCouture, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what makes her approach to beauty unique.

Vivianne is a Veteran who knows the importance of a good skincare regimen. She wants to bring awareness to your largest organ: your skin. What you put on your body, not just in it, can make a difference to your health! Vivianne likes to call ViviCouture a “green smoothie” for your skin. Her cosmetics use plant-based skincare formulas, which will leave your skin feeling nourished and looking radiant.

In addition to her makeup line, Vivianne offers facials, waxes, tinting and microblading.

As a Veteran, Vivianne is proud to partner with two organizations that speak to her heart, 4HNYC and Make A Vet Sweat:

4HNYC believes that every child deserves a chance to succeed regardless of their background, race, gender, disability and/or economic status. As Haitian and American professionals, 4HNYC hopes to inspire the Haitian youth by creating opportunities in education so they may lead the next generation of Haiti.

Make A Vet Sweat is a nonprofit organization committed to serving Veterans who are combating the hidden wounds of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). They accomplish this objective by sponsoring their applicants at their local gyms for three month periods to sweat out the toxins of PTSD’s with like-minded people.

Check out ViviCouture in person at Vivianne’s location in Round Rock. You can also learn more about her story and her fresh approach to beauty online at www.vivicouture.com, and on social media, @ViviCoutureCosmetics.

