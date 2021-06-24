Beat The Summer Heat With These Cool, Instagram-Worthy Drinks At Aba

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprise’s Mediterranean restaurant Aba is definitely a spot that is bringing the spotlight to the streets of SoCo and becoming an Austin favorite. The menu at Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from the Mediterranean, including Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece. This hot spot may be known for its cool, vibey space, but its cocktails deserve a major spotlight. The bar program, crafted by Liz Pearce, showcases rare Mediterranean-inspired wines and spirits. Check out some of the featured summer drinks to help you beat this Texas heat!

Picnic Basket Recipe By Aba’s Lead Mixologist Liz Pearce

Serving size: 6-8 people

INGREDIENTS:

9 oz. of Jim Beam

3 oz. of Giffard Passionfruit Liqueur

4½ oz. Lemon Juice

6 oz. of Watermelon-Strawberry Juice

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients into a shaker, shake well Top with Giuliana Prosecco, garnish with lemon wheels and mint or fresh strawberries, mint and a twist of black pepper

Groupies at Aba are meant to be shared by 4 to 5 people and are presented in watering cans and include:

Shady Beach: Grey Goose strawberry & lemongrass, pineapple, ginger, lime $56

Grey Goose strawberry & lemongrass, pineapple, ginger, lime $56 Paloma Picante: blanco tequila, pineapple fresno cordial, lime, grapefruit soda $62

blanco tequila, pineapple fresno cordial, lime, grapefruit soda $62 Lazy River: Uncle Nearest 1884 whiskey, Licor 43, passion fruit, lime $56

Nammos Beach Slushy

The Nammos Beach Slushy is a super-refreshing frozen wine-based cocktail. Made with Moschofilero, melon, passion fruit, pineapple and lime $13

To make a reservation at Aba or place an order to-go, visit their website, or call (737) 273-0199.