“Be The Change” And Bring Awareness To Childhood Cancer With B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and today, we want to shine some light on B.I.G. Lovee Cancer Care! They are kicking off their annual coin drive, “Coins For Cancer Kids,” and need the community’s support!

They are asking businesses and schools to join in by donating coins in designated safe coin collection containers or, you can do it virtually.

In combination with helping ease the coin shortage, you can give back for a good cause, too!

The fundraising event is now through September 30th. To learn more visit their website for more details.



Today, Big Love Cancer Care’s programs reach more than 100,000 patients and their families annually, offering 20 on-site programs, 52 weeks of every year.

Meet Minnie Rogers!

Minnie is a longtime B.I.G. Love ambassador whose cancer journey began before she took her first breath. One day after she was born, doctors performed a biopsy to confirm suspicions of cancer found during the pregnancy.



At just 9 days old, Minnie was diagnosed with a malignant tumor on her rib cage that took several surgeries to completely remove. Three months later, her parents were informed of a severe curvature of the spine that put Minnie in a brace 23 hours a day. The curve continued to increase, resulting in corrective surgery at 22 months of age.



For the next several years, she would undergo repeats of this surgery every 4 months. This year, at the age of 18, Minnie underwent another surgery because of pediatric cancer—her 68th one.



Minnie’s family came to know B.I.G. Love very well over the course of her long journey.

I can say without a doubt B.I.G. Love makes a difference. They care about the siblings, and really the whole family, during the cancer journey. They meet the needs of the entire pediatric cancer care team—patient, family, and even nurses and doctors. B.I.G. Love creates a community that every single cancer family needs so very much. Rachel, Minnie’s Mom

Meet Macailyn Dorsett!





Macailyn Dorsett, nicknamed, KK, is a 17-year-old who has down syndrome and on November 9, 2019, was diagnosed with B-cell high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

This is a type of cancer found in the bone marrow and blood affecting the white blood cells. She has faced many challenges over the last 10 months of treatment including 116 days in the hospital, multiple life-threatening reactions, fevers, blood clots, adrenal failure, fungal infections, and a brain injury.

She is now in the 5th cycle of treatment called maintenance and has 18 more months of chemo in front of her. She has a wonderful support system around her including her family, the amazing oncology team at Dell Children’s Hospital and fantastic organizations like Big Love Cancer Care that do everything possible to put a smile on our kid’s faces. Our faith and the relationships we’ve built with other families walking through pediatric cancer carries us through the hard days. Our desire is to bring more awareness to the lack of funding given to childhood cancer.

In 6 years, 77 new drugs have been developed for adult cancers. In 77 years, only 3 have been developed for children. Our daughter and our friends whose children have cancer, those still here and those we’ve laid to rest, deserve better.

You can join “Be The Change Challenge” and help raise awareness of Pediatric Cancer this month by donating funds to help kids like Minnie and KK. Check out the B.I.G. Love website shop page and Facebook page to see how you can help their mission.