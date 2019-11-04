Be Prepared For Cold & Flu Season With Physicians PremiER

We got the chance to talk with Dr. Jeremy Kenter, Emergency Physician with Physicians PremiER, about the upcoming cold and flu season, which is expected to be a tough one.

Physicians PremiER has a special piece of equipment called BioFire. The rapid flu test (which almost everyone uses) will only accurately detect 50% of people with the flu. The more specialized BioFire testing will accurately detect 95% of people with the flu.

When should people get a flu shot?

“As soon as possible! Your immune system doesn’t process the vaccine fully until about 2-3 weeks later.”

How soon do folks need to be tested if they think they have the flu?

“Within 2 days! The medication to treat the flu works best if taken during the first 2 days of illness.”

