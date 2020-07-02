Be A Kid Again With Fantastic Treats From Yummi Joy

Stephanie loves grape-flavored candy! There are lots of options in the grocery store aisle, but if you’re looking for international treats that take fun to a whole new level, you’ve got to check out Yummi Joy!

Yummi Joy is the candy shop sister store to Toy Joy, a 33-year-strong iconic Austin business. Yummi Joy specializes in all types of sweets, including Japanese-imported candy, novelty candy, dietary restrictive candy, housemade fudge, delicious truffles, coffee and Sweet Ritual’s dairy-free ice cream.

Right now, Yummi Joy is open for window service Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can order for curbside pickup at their Hyde Park location at www.shopiconicaustin.com, or you can order delivery through UberEats!