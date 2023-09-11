The CASA Superhero Run returns to the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, September 17th. CEO of CASA of Travis County, Laura Wolf, joined Studio 512 to talk more about the event.

“Serving as the opening race of the renowned Austin Distance Challenge, this event guarantees a morning packed with excitement, including a 5K, Kids Fun Run, and family-friendly festival with a

costume contest.

“The CASA Superhero Run funds and raises awareness to serve children who’ve experienced

abuse or neglect by providing them with dedicated CASA volunteers. These volunteers

advocate for their safety, well-being, and for opportunities to thrive. CASA believes every child

deserves to grow up happy, healthy, and able to become their own superhero.

The event is a combined effort of four different CASA programs covering nine counties: CASA

of Travis County, CASA of Williamson County, CASA of Central Texas (Caldwell, Comal,

Guadalupe & Hays Counties), and CASA of Bastrop, Fayette, and Lee Counties.”

Event Schedule:

7:00 a.m. – Parking opens – shuttles available to Grand Plaza

7:30 a.m. – Gates open, check in, and festival begins

8:30 a.m. – 5k run

9:30 a.m. – Kids Fun Run warm-up

9:45 a.m. – Kids Fun Run starts

11:00 a.m. – Festival closes

BIG NEWS: The next $5,000 in donations and registrations to the CASA Superhero Run will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Giving Match Sponsor, Popp Hutcheson, PLLC!

Register the whole family today at CASASuperheroRun.com.