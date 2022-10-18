Emily De Maria, the newest member of the Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) team, joined Steph and Rosie to talk about her new role as Executive Director at BCRC and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

BCRC is a community-based non-profit serving Central Texans since 1995. Their founders Sherry Smith and Ann Lawlor launched the organization from just a resource library, peer support volunteers, and a helpline. Now after more than 27 years BCRC has grown to work toward their mission of empowering those affected by breast cancer with personalized support and compassion. Through patient navigation, education, and support groups, BCRC’s patient navigators who are all breast cancer survivors themselves, guide their clients to become active and knowledgeable participants in their healthcare journey. BCRC has grown their number support groups to twelve, ensuring a welcoming environment and inclusivity with groups such as Entre Mujeres for Latina women, Pink Table Talk for African American women, and metastatic groups such as the IV League, a support group for metastatic breast cancer clients.

On October 13, BCRC joined in recognizing National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day (MBC Day). In fact, a BCRC client and member of the IV League, Cynthia Burton, led the communication and planning with the mayor’s office to get an official Proclamation signed by Mayor Steve Adler. For the first time in history Mayor Adler declared October 13, Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Austin. You may have seen local landmarks including The Grove on Bull Creek, and the Block 185 Building lit in MBC awareness colors of teal, green, and pink as a show of support to the metastatic community.

BCRC will host their Power of the Purse event at Gensler Austin on October 27 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Clients will share their breast cancer experiences during a short program and light bites will be served while the silent auction of power purses takes place. There are still tickets available which can be purchased on bcrc.org. Save the date for BCRC’s signature event, Art Bra which will take place on May 12, 2023. The exquisite runway production at Art Bra has highly sought-after participation from designers and artists alike. If you would like an opportunity to create a unique design for the beautiful BCRC clients who will grace the runway, the application process will begin in November of 2022.