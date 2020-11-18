BBQ, Cocktails, Brunch & Beer: Try Smokin Beauty On North Lamar

Chef Javier Parga joined Studio 512 live to talk about Smokin Beauty, which just opened in early fall, and their brand-new brunch menu. Smokin Beauty is a Vietnamese/Texas BBQ fusion restaurant and full bar.

Brunch offerings include the Leaning Tower of Texas (with hash browns, brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, pork belly, Sambal hollandaise and Banh Mi veggies), Waffles N Bellies (Belgian waffles with pork belly, Maggi maple syrup and whipped ginger butter), brisket Banh Mi and more with guava or lychee “King-mosas” and Ribeye Bloody Marys. Brunch is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can enjoy it on one of Smokin Beauty’s two outdoor patios, with ample space!

Stop by on Thursday to hear Jim Nosler playing an acoustic set, starting at 7 p.m. Reverse happy hour is Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight, offering $3 craft beers, $5 cocktails, 2 for $5 pork belly sliders, $2 off boba shots and $2 fries. Traditional happy hour is 2-6 p.m. every day with $2 wells.

Check out their full menu — including daily specials — on their website.