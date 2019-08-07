Battling Prostate Cancer With Austin CyberKnife

The precision at Austin CyberKnife means faster recovery and better quality of life through treatment for their patients.

Doctor Paiman Ghafoori, M.D., board certified radiation oncologist at Austin CyberKnife joined us in the studio to talk about the benefits of using Austin CyberKnife to treat prostate cancer.

What are some risk factors that might increase a man’s chance of being diagnosed with prostate cancer?

Researchers have found several factors that might affect a man’s risk of getting prostate cancer, including:

– Age – Prostate cancer is rare in men younger than 40, but the chance of having prostate cancer rises rapidly after age 50. About 6 in 10 cases of prostate cancer are found in men older than 65.

– Race/ethnicity – Prostate cancer occurs more often in African-American men and in Caribbean men of African ancestry than in men of other races. African-American men are also more than twice as likely to die of prostate cancer as white men.

– Family history – Prostate cancer seems to run in some families, which suggests that in some cases there may be an inherited or genetic factor. Having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles a man’s risk of developing this disease.

What are some signs and symptoms associated with prostate cancer?

– Early prostate cancer usually causes no symptoms. More advanced prostate cancer can sometimes cause symptoms, such as problems passing urine, blood in urine, trouble getting an erection, pain in the hips or back, weakness or numbness in the legs or feet, or loss of bladder or bowel control from cancer pressing on the spinal cord.

What are the current statistics for prostate cancer?

– Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men. About one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

– According to the newly published American Cancer Society’s 2019 Cancer Facts and Figures, almost 11k new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in Texas this year.

– Prostate cancer can be a serious disease, but most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. In fact, more than 2.9 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today.

Men diagnosed with prostate cancer are treated with the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System at Austin CyberKnife. What is CyberKnife?

– CyberKnife is a painless, non-invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors anywhere in the body.

– The treatment delivers beams of high dose radiation to tumors with extreme precision and features a device that controls the width of the radiation beams the machine delivers during treatment, allowing our clinical experts to vary the beam size and treat a larger variety of tumors throughout the body. Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas is the only care site in Central Texas with this radiation technology.

