Battle Of The Chefs With Fork & Flame – A Live Fire Competition

Fork and Flame is having their Live Fire Competition on January 16th. This ultimate fire-pit event is a collaboration between Dish’n Dames and Eden East. Competing for culinary glory are 14 female chefs. There will be fierce flames, incredible chefs, master mixologists, music and a whole lot of fun at Eden East Farms. Who can take the heat? And who will end up burned? Find out which of these master chefs will be the champion this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Learn more at: http://www.dishndames.com/fork-and-flame.html