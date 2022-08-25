Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave.

We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator of Bat Fest to learn more.

Cost: Admission $25 in advance, $25 cash at the gate including all service charges and fees. Kids 8 and under free with an adult. Tickets to 2022 Bat Fest.



VIP Tickets: Price $250

Want to be in the front row? Get a VIP ticket. It includes access to VIP only designated areas featuring front row standing area at the North and South stages, private restrooms, a covered backstage area with seating and tables near main stage, misting fans, a voucher to be used at the official event merchandise booth for any event t-shirt available, reserved VIP parking in the nearby TXDOT lot, a private cash bar with the only mixed drinks available at the festival including 2 complimentary drink tickets* for any adult beverage served at the bar (adult beverages can be purchased after drink tickets are used), 1 food voucher to be used in the VIP area food provided by Rudy’s, water and soda. *Must be 21 or older to consume beer, wine, or liquor in Texas. Rain or Shine event. Refunds and rescheduling are not possible.

About the Bats:

A good source for information specific to the Congress Ave. Bats is Austinbats.org . Because bats are wild animals, it is hard to predict exactly when the emergence will begin but the flight usually begins between 7:00 – 8:45 p.m. The emergence can last up to ½ hour as 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats head out for their nightly flight.

2020 & 2021 ticket holders

IF YOU PURCHASED TICKETS IN 2020 or 2021 and did not request a refund, Front Gate Tickets should have sent you a new replacement ticket. Please contact them for any issues with your tickets. order-support@frontgatetickets.com

Bat Costume Contest:

Prize is $100 for Best Adult Costume and $100 for best children’s costume. Participants will be lined up on Stage, and the crowd will be asked to yell for the costume they like the best. Originality is encouraged.

Some bands performing are: Toadies, Chamillionaire, Kolby Cooper, The Unlikely Candidates, The Nixons, Bun B, Slim Thug, Blackillac, Logan Jahnke, Lil Keke, Lane Smith and Dj Shaynea.