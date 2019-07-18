Barons Creek Vineyards Grape Stomp

Barons Creek Vineyards in Fredricksburg is holding it’s annual “Grape Stomp” and Winemaker Russell Smith showed Steph how to stomp grapes like a pro.

Grape Stomping was the traditional way of making wine and now you can learn all about this practice and experience it for yourself. Guests can stomp grapes for fun and put their foot prints on the back of their souvenir tee shirt!

The event is happening July 27 & 28 as well as August 3 & 4 from 1–5PM.

The cost is $25 for Wine Club Members and $35 for the General Public. The fee includes the souvenir shirt and a glass of wine!

Barons Creek Vineyards has opened a new tasting center on the square in Georgetown with their grand opening celebration coming in August. They also want to invite everyone to visit their winery, tasting room and villas in Fredericksburg, which is the heart of Texas Wine Country. Try their world-class wines and enjoy first-class hospitality.

Learn more about Barons Creek Vineyards by going to www.baronscreekvineyards.com. You can also give them a call for more information at (830) 304-3000.