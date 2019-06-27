Barkin’ Creek Shares Anti-Stress Tips For Pups

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

With the 4th of July just around the corner we want to make sure to keep our dogs safe and stress free during the parades and fireworks. If you’re a proud pup parent you’ll want to check this out. Our friend Flint from Barkin’ Creek had some great tips on a stress free 4th.

Barkin’ Creek offers popular dog toys and pet-tech gadgets along with a fully equiped dog food kitchen, a doggy day spa and doggy daycare.

Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen and bath is located at 2152 South Lamar Blvd. For more information you can find them online at BarkinCreek.Com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss