Bar Moxy has officially kicked off its new Astrology Cocktail Series with its Leo cocktail, the Cat Scratch Fever, available now through August 22! Each astrology season, the trendy campus district bar will feature a cocktail and mocktail tailored to that zodiac sign, exclusively available for that month.

WHAT: Bar Moxy is excited to announce its new astrology-based cocktail (and mocktail) series that kicked off on Sunday, July 23, with Leo Season. Each month Bar Moxy will offer beverages tailored to the zodiac sign of the month; these drinks will be available only during their respective seasons. Each astrology cocktail or mocktail purchased will come with an affirmation card for guests to keep and reference as they navigate their astrology season.

Now through August 22, Leos can enjoy the Cat Scratch Fever – strawberry-infused Socorro Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, simple syrup, a pinch of sea salt, and club soda, garnished with fresh strawberry, fresh lime wedge, and a dehydrated grapefruit – channeling their inner lion. More information and future astrology season cocktails can be found online at www.moxyyouniversity.com.

WHEN: Leo | July 23 – August 22

Virgo | August 23 – September 22

Libra | September 23 – October 22

Scorpio | October 23 – November 21

Sagittarius | November 22 – December 21

Capricorn | December 22 – January 19

Aquarius | January 20 – February 18

Pisces | February 19 – Mar 20

Aries | March 21 – Apr 19

Taurus | April 20 – May 20

Gemini | May 21 – June 20

Cancer | June 21 – July 22

WHERE: Bar Moxy, Moxy Austin – University | 2552 Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78705

INFO: www.moxyyouniversity.com

###

ABOUT MOXY AUSTIN – UNIVERSITY: Right across from the UT campus, the five-story Moxy Austin-University Hotel has the heart of a boutique hotel and an attitude that doesn’t always follow the rules. At check-in, guests are handed a complimentary cocktail with their key card at the bar. Moxy is also home to taco counter, Zombie Taco, that is open for late-night cravings. As a dog-friendly hotel, they have special treats to make them feel right at home too. The bustling Campus District is home to trendy shops like Lucky Lab Coffee Co., Monkies Vintage & Thrift, Buffalo Exchange, and more. Being so close to the museum district and music venues, there’s always something fun to do. If you’re into outdoor activities, the Colorado River is just down the street.