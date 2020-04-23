Bannockburn Church Hero Care Car Parade, Supporting Healthcare Workers At St. David’s South Austin Medical Center

Members at Bannockburn Church wanted to show their love to the community so they decided to have a Hero Care Car Parade.

On Monday, April 20th, 2020 over 150 cars joined in and showed their gratitude and support to the healthcare heroes at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. Families and friends decorated their vehicles with signs, posters, bible verses, streamers and balloons. The parade lasted about an hour and took place during the hospital’s shift change.

