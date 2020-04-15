Band Director Visits His Seniors Homes

Most seniors would never imagine spending their final quarter of high school on their laptops at home. Kid’s across the world are missing out on their final quarter of high school and our hearts go out to them. And not to toot anyone’s horn, but toot, toot! Here’s a touching story about a Leander ISD Band Director who is orchestrating hope and encouragement to his seniors.

Bryan Christian, The Director of Bands at Vista Ridge High School was thinking of his seniors and felt sad they were missing out on many senior traditions. So, he got in his car and drove to 53 of his student’s homes. It took him about 10 hours within the 2 days of visits. He said his seniors reactions were pretty consistent, surprised with beaming smiles..six feet away! He wanted to encourage his seniors that he is still hopeful and optimistic about graduation.

The Vista Ridge High School Band were all looking forward to incredible performances at UIL. Bryan said, “We had two composers come in and work with two of our bands, which was really cool; so, not getting to perform those pieces was sad for us, all.”

Here is a link to this past fall’s marching show, “Turning the Tables”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYBk-kiOulI

And here is a link to the 2018, UIL State Championship Performance, winning them GOLD. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5BUUIL7fHE

We might not know what the future holds, but we know your future is bright! Go do big things, Class of 2020 and GO RANGERS, GO!