Ballet Austin Is Bringing The Nutcracker Home For The Holidays

As Ballet Austin brings The Nutcracker home for the holidays, Ballet Austin Guild brings the Nutcracker Gift Barre to your fingertips. From a computer, tablet or phone, visit shop.balletaustinguild.org and shop for your favorite nutcrackers, ornaments and a selection of ballet gifts. And don’t miss this year’s very memorable Nutcracker Tee, guaranteed to put an exclamation point on this pandemic of a year.

COVID remains a threat to patrons and dancers alike, leaving Ballet Austin in a difficult situation of continuing to support the tenth largest company in the country without the ability to bring our audiences into the theatre. This unusual online Nutcracker Gift Barre is how “the Guild” is continuing our fundraising efforts – socially distanced – in support of Ballet Austin. But it also helps Austin families keep their favorite holiday tradition alive.



The Nutcracker Gift Barre opens November 2nd, with the first pick-up / delivery date on November 4th. Last pick-up / deliveries will be made December 19th. Ballet Austin Guild is the all-volunteer auxiliary of Ballet Austin, with a mission driven by community, education and fundraising

