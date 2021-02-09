BAKED BY MELISSA Bite-Size Cupcakes Are The Perfect Gift For Valentine’s Day and Beyond, Shipped Anywhere in the U.S.

This Valentine’s Day, if you want to step up your gifting game a notch, Baked by Melissa’s bite-size cupcakes are the way to go. With its wide variety of delicious flavors, beautiful gift boxes, and custom packaging that ensures treats arrive fresh and beautiful, it’s no surprise that the brand has become such a popular gift-giving brand throughout the country. Based in NYC with shipping to all 50 states, founder Melissa Ben-Ishay decided to make the cupcakes ‘small, so you can try them all!’ Each cupcake is handcrafted, super moist, and packed with flavor. But the other thing that sets Baked by Melissa apart is the unboxing experience. The treats arrive in a bright pink shipping box, packed with ice and recycled insulation. Inside, you’ll find brightly-colored high quality gift boxes which then reveal the adorable cupcakes, perfectly arranged in a custom container to prevent them from moving or getting squished. The treats arrive looking and tasting as fresh and beautiful as they look on the brand’s website, bakedbymelissa.com. Shipping perishable goods is no easy feat, but Baked by Melissa has mastered it. For Valentine’s Day, Baked by Melissa is offering a limited edition assortment of flavors like Red Velvet, Chocolate Blackout with Oreo Streusel, Strawberry Cheesecake and more, with special Valentine’s Day gift boxes and cards. The packs are available in various sizes, like the ‘Love Gift Box 25-pack’ ($39), ‘Sweetheart Gift Box 50-pack’ ($70), and ‘All My Valentines’ 6-packs ($46 for bundle of 4), to name a few. The brand also offers vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free options. Founder Melissa Ben-Ishay launched Baked by Melissa in 2008 after she was fired from her advertising job at age 24. She viewed the challenge as an opportunity to take a chance on something she loved: baking. Today the company ships nationwide, operates 14 stores, and has sold over 150 million cupcakes. Melissa, now CEO and mom of two, still creates every flavor, and Baked by Melissa has the same mission that Melissa had from day 1: to make people happy in good times in bad, through dessert. That mission to spread joy is also part of what sparked Melissa’s decision for Baked by Melissa to partner with Good-Grief.org for Valentine’s Day. After a year of unprecedented loss due to Covid, and as a brand that frequently gives back to charities, this year Melissa knew she wanted to work with an organization that helped people who have been affected by that loss. So for every “February Fix” Valentine’s Day 25-pack sold, Baked by Melissa is donating $1 to Good-Grief.org, helping to fund support programs for kids, teens, and families who have lost a family member to Covid or otherwise. Baked by Melissa’s Valentine’s Day cupcakes will be available through February 19th. To order these treats or any of their other great gifts available year-long, visit bakedbymelissa.com. You can even order in advance and reserve a future arrival date. After a tough 2020, these delicious tiny cupcakes really do deliver life-size happiness.

