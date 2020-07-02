Bake The World A Better Place With Mindy’s Bakeshop & Antonelli’s Cheese Shop

Today, July 2, 2020 we celebrated our sweet Stephanie’s birthday poolside, at Hotel Ella! And nothing marks a celebration quite like a cake! Since Stephanie doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth, we decided to celebrate with a sweet and savory cake! Major thanks to Mindy’s Bakeshop and Antonelli’s Cheese Shop!

Mindy’s Bakeshop is a home-based bakeshop run by Ken and Mindy Sepeti. The husband and wife duo specialize in custom cakes, decorated sugar cookies, and macarons!

Stephanie Gilbert ‘s Portrait Birthday Cake From Mindy’s Bakeshop

Do you want your face on a cake, like Steph? You can send Mindy’s Bakeshop a photo of your favorite person (or pet) and they will recreate them in delicious buttercream! Cake comes standard with your color choice of shell border and sprinkles. We chose a 6 inch cake for the birthday queen!

Mindy’s Bake shop is offering DIY cookie kits which include, sugar cookies, bags of royal icing, and sprinkles so you can enjoy all the fun of decorating cookies with the kiddos this summer!

Fourth Of July Sugar Cookies From Mindy’s Bakeshop

Check them out on instagram @MindysBakeshop to stay up to date. They are working on getting some online classes filmed so that’s something to keep an eye out for.

And for all the cheese lovers out there… how about building a cheese tiered cake? We used two different sizes of cheese wheels from Antonelli’s Cheese Shop. Chef Miguel from Goodall’s Kitchen helped us turn these cheeses into a classic, unconventional birthday ‘cake.’

Stephanie Gilbert With Her Birthday Cheese “Cake”

‘Grate’ news if you ask us! You can order online or by calling, (512) 531-9610. Their shop has been closed to walk-in customers since mid-March.

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop offers virtual tastings! Here’s how it works, buy a ticket, get a zoom link, and pick up your cheese plate (or delivery) with safe contactless curbside pickup. Offerings almost nightly! Next one is on July 8th at 6pm–it’s a cheese and honey tasting! Antonelli’s has hosted over 6,000 Austinites in their virtual classes since March.







Now, you can ship their cheese 101 tasting in a box to friends and family across the US (even offering private live parties and tastings across the US).

To learn more about Antonelli’s Cheese Shop head to their website and give them a follow on social media.