Bake Austin’s Strawberry Shortcake Recipe

In Chef Pascal’s family, they bake one cake for everyone’s birthday and it’s strawberry shortcake. This cake is their go-to cake and it is the perfect cake for summer. Super simple, lovely and rustic.

Ingredients:

2 cups All Purpose ﬂour

3 Tablespoons sugar for dough

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter, cold cut into small pieces

2/3 cup milk

2 Tablespoons of sugar for sprinkling on top of cake

1 box strawberries

1 Tablespoons for strawberries

Whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons sugar for whipping cream

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare an 8” pan with butter.

2. Mix ﬂour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

3. Add cold butter pieces and with your hands mix until butter is in pea size chunks.

4. Add milk and mix until dough forms. (Do not get this dough too warm)

5. Press dough into prepared baking pan and sprinkle with sugar and bake for 22 minutes.

6. Let cake cool.

7. Wash and cut strawberries in slices. Reserve 1 or 2 strawberries for the top.

8. Whip whipping cream with sugar and vanilla until stiff.

9. Cut cake horizontally and place players of strawberries in the bottom of the cake, spread whipping cream on top, place cake top on top and repeat.

Makes 10 servings.

Bake Austin recently baked this cake in their online class and 37 kids made their own strawberry shortcake at home with the help of Chef Pascal.

Bake Austin has just finished teaching 9 weeks of free baking & cooking classes online via Zoom.

Hundreds of kids made delicious baked goods and even dinners for their families. The response was so good and the kids learned so much! Pascal even had kids join from Canada, New York, California, Colorado, and even Italy!

What is Pascal doing from here on for the foreseeable future?

Open enrollment for summer camps is now open! Due to Covid-19, Chef Pascal has pivoted to online camps only and is offering camps like Baking 101, Food Imposters and Dinner Camp, where kids make dinner all week long.

Chef Pascal also launched a new branch of her business called, “Kids Culinary School” which will be her online offerings from here on.

To learn more about Pascal’s virtual classes give her a visit online for more details.