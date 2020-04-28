Bailey Middle School Writing Assignment

Most people are chatting about how parents are juggling their working-from-home experience, but what about what kids are thinking and feeling?

The photo essay is documenting and the students shelter in place experience. They write a story behind each photo they take. The type of writing they’re doing is meant to be read as it offers a unique insight into the middle school perspective of the events of the past month.

Miss Davis says, “After all, this generation will be the record keepers and storytellers of this time, and we should honor their experiences.”

