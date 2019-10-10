Backyard Beekeeping With Two Hives Honey

Ever wanted to learn the art of beekeeping? Two Hives Honey Founder Tara Chapman taught us about the importance of backyard beekeeping and how you can start the process too.

Two Hives Honey began when Founder Tara Chapman wanted to embark on a beekeeping adventure, but didn’t have the backyard space to house her hive. A good friend and neighbor recognized the benefits the honey bees would bring to his beautiful backyard garden and offered Tara a bit of space to install a few hives. That spring, along with a friend, she built and installed two hives in their new partner’s backyard. Tara was fascinated how the honey harvest not only differed significantly from that of other hives only a short distance away, but also had dramatically different flavor profiles in the spring and fall. An idea sprung, and she decided to further the community model by establishing mutually beneficial partnerships to site hives throughout the Austin area.

However, what started started as a small honey company has evolved into so much more. Each time Founder Tara Chapman told someone about the new venture, the questions about the status of our bees and what folks could do to help always followed. She then realized that our community was motivated and inspired to learn more and help, but didn’t know how to engage. Tara began offering hive tours, beekeeping classes, and a HoneyHomes program to help others discover the fulfilling hobby of beekeeping. A chance lecture on solitary bees would inspire the BeeBuilders kit, intended to teach our community about the importance of solitary bees.

For more information on backyard beekeeping and other events and classes go to TwoHivesHoney.com