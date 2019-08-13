Back-To-School Tablescape With Inspired Events & Designs

Not all kids love the idea of going back to school, because it means that summer has to end! Nycia Emerson with Inspired Events & Designs stopped by Studio 512 to give us some tips on getting kids excited for the new year.

Nycia is known for her tablescapes — and back-to-school is no different! Celebrating the small things can get kids to look at the bright side of all the fun to come. Nycia shows us how to do a DIY lunch and backpack tag, too.

Inspired Events & Designs is a full-service interior styling and event design boutique. They bring style, uniqueness and inspiration to every project.

They focus on elements of design that impact their clients the most and strive to find that perfect solution to all of your needs through inspiration boards, color and fabric selections and specialized shopping.

To learn more about Nycia’s services, check out her website at www.inspiredeventsanddesigns.com, or give her a call at (512) 917-7764. You can also find her on Instagram, @NyciaEmerson.