It’s August…which means back-to-school is right around the corner! Entrepreneur, small business advocate and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk found products from female-founded businesses to help families get started right:

Packed Party Backpack, $65: “If you have to go to school, you may as well pack a party! This company makes life a party through all of it’s products. You can find their backpacks at DuValls Boutique in Leander. They also make lunch boxes as well.”

Fluf Lunch Bags, $34: “Co-founded by Natalie Butterfield, this company weaves, prints and dyes all of their own fabrics, and make organic cotton bags – simple, useful bags that are better for you, and the planet. You can find their lunch bags at Austin’s own Lemon Drop Children’s Shop.“

Erin Condren Academic Planner, $40.50: “While technology has definitely taken over in so many aspects of our life, I am a forever Erin Condren fan and her academic planner is one of my all-time favorites. I do think that kids—especially in middle and high school—benefit from writing down their assignments and looking at their planner holistically vs. on a device, making these the perfect solution. Erin’s planners are a a catchall school agenda, exam tracker, and notebook. You can find these right in their Austin location or online.”

Touchland Hand Sanitizer, $10: “Touchland was founded over a decade ago by Andrea Lisbona in Barcelona, Spain. She had set out on disrupting the stale hand sanitizer industry of personal care. Touchland launched in the US with a Kickstarter campaign in 2018, which resulted in the brand reaching 450% of its initial fundraising goal, and more than 1,500 pre-orders for the product in just one month. Touchland is now distributed in more than 4,000 US retail doors including Sephora, ULTA and Target.”

PackIt, prices vary based on size: “These collapsible, freezable lunch bags for back to school are stylish, functional and designed with kids in mind. With these back-to-school lunch bags, your child’s lunch will stay cold for hours. These are one of my all-time favorite products and one that I personally have used for years. Mom Melissa Kieling created PackIt and I will forever be grateful to her for this amazing invention.”

Hubmee, starting at $10 per month: “The Hubmee app was designed for people like me by an incredible husband and wife duo and is a must have for busy parents with kids headed in multiple directions back to school. It is a personal manager that not only keeps track of your checklists and appointments, but it keeps all of your important documents safe, and also lets you know when important dates are coming up: document renewals, bills to pay, etc. This app keeps you on track and on task and is a must-have to stay organized going back to school.”

