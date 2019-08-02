Back-To-School Styling With Amy Luck & Flamingos Vintage Pound Austin

In the next few weeks, millions of students will head back-to-school! Amy Luck, personal stylist with Something We Seek, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us how to buy — and style — on a budget.

Amy shopped at Flamingos Vintage Pound in Austin for 4 tops, 4 bottoms and a jacket — and she creates up to 16 looks from this items, which are all under $100!

Amy suggests a silky blouse and high-waisted skirt as one combo: you can dress it down with sneakers for class, or dress it up for a date with a pair of high heels.

Amy says, “When vintage shopping, you can’t forget about vintage levis and t shirts. Flamingos Vintage Pound has an amazing collection of both, even vintage 501s. I picked up 2 vintage t shirts, one pair of levis shorts and a pair of 501s! Tip: since tie-dyes are currently trending at the moment, if you’re looking for some, this place has racks of them.”

Amy also does a combination of a kimono, vintage Pink Floyd tee and a pair of high-waisted jeans. If you’re vintage shopping and the pants you find are a bit too long, Amy suggests rolling them up for a unique look instead of hemming.

Amy loves to remind people to vintage shop: it means each piece you own will be unique, and you never have to worry about running into your friends wearing the same item!

Amy’s mission statement:

I love helping people discover new things. I do a lot of personal shopping, where we go and just find things you like or don’t like. I also do event styling, when you have an event coming up like weddings, parties and you need ideas on what to wear. And then at home events where I show up to your house and help you pack for a vacation, makings sure you have the most Instagrammable outfits! Another really cool thing I do is that whether you live in Austin or anywhere in the world, I am also able to help you. You can just send me your outfit and I can help you style them! You can find all the things I do on my website.”

Amy’s personal styling service, Something We Seek, is all about making you look — and feel — your best. For more information, go to Something We Seek, or follow her on Instagram for inspiration.

