Back-To-School Trends for Moms & Kids

Ask any mom and she will tell you that back-to-school is one of the most hectic times of the year. The upcoming school year takes on a whole new meaning for both students and parents alike—especially coming out of the height of the pandemic. Parenting & Lifestyle expert, and Founder of Bump Club and Beyond, Lindsay Pinchuk, shares some of her personal must haves for back to school style for BOTH moms and kids!

MOMS: Despite the fact that so many moms are still participating in a master balancing act, they are done with their sweats (somewhat!) and want to get back to looking stylish while managing work, parenthood and all of the household tasks.

STATE Bags, Lorimer Fanny Pack. $75

This best-selling Fanny Pack will quickly become mom’s go-to errand and travel bag. Available in standard or now in long this sporty double-zip fanny is the perfect size for holding your everyday essentials cross-body, on the shoulder, or on the hips.

Momsquad Tie-Dye Leggings, $39.99 and Cinch Back Tee, $29.99: Athleisure is 1000% still a thing. Moms want to be cute and comfortable while on the go or at home behind their desk. These basics go the distance and are certain to perk up any mom’s back to school wardrobe.

Lug Sole Shoes: Cute, comfortable and all the rage right now. You can get them in sneakers, oxfords or boots. Pair them with a dress or sweats—-these shoes are more than versatile…especially the sneaker versions. If the pandemic taught us one thing about fashion, it’s that mama doesn’t have time for uncomfortable heels. Some of my favorites include: Converse Chuck Taylor Lugged Sole Boots, $70; Converse All-Star Lugged Sole Sneakers, $64.99; or these Xanthos Lug Chelsea Boot, $85 all options under $100.

Stitch Fix: Let’s face it, most of us haven’t been shopping in almost two years. For those of us who are ready to retire our leggings and get back to “getting dressed,” Stitch Fix is a great place to start. Answer their questions, take your measurements and they will send you a box filled with clothes to try on in the privacy of your own home. Keep only what you want. Return the rest. There truly isn’t a better way to spruce up your wardrobe moving into fall.

Jaanuu Reusable Antimicrobial Finished Face Mask Adult (Pack of 5), $25

Whether we like it or not, our kids can’t get vaccinated yet, so it is up to us to keep them safe going into and during the school year. Most likely masks will be mandated in schools and at pick up and drop off. These are some of the most comfortable masks on the market, made from the same material as scrubs and absolutely will get the job done!

Combat Boots: The 90s are back in a BIG way and so are combat boots. Whether you’re six or sixteen, kids of all ages will want these in their wardrobe this year. Some styles we love: Combs Jr Boot by Dr. Martens, $60; Dr. Marten Combs Boys Combat Boots, $45; So Teagan Girls’ Combat Boots, $34.95

Retro Styles are BACK! Especially following the year at home, many kids have been watching movies and television shows from their parents’ childhood. Some of our favorite retro tees for both boys and girls include:

Junk Food Tees, prices vary

The Original Retro Brand, prices vary

Clothing that inspires! Makoshey is a brand encouraging out kids to be themselves! From tees to sweats hoodies and more—-the designs on these clothes feature some of history’s most important figures, empowering quotes, and makes it cool to be smart, strong, unique and yourself. This is definitely a brand that any parent would be able to get behind for their sons and daughters!

Athleisure isn’t just here to stay for mom….it’s here for kids too. From sweatsuits to leggings, boys and girls alike most definitely have indicated that this trend is here to stay. Some favorites include:

For Girls

Lola and the Boys Sequined Rainbow Track Suit, $68

Kids Coloring Book Leggings by Terez, $65

Hayden Girls Tie Dye Top, $39.99 and Culottes, $39.99

Peace, Love, Love Life Hoodie, $58

Matching Sets from Rockets of Awesome, prices vary by piece

For Boys

Nununu Warrior Hoodie, $64

Rockstar Original Track Set, $45

Born Primitive Athleisure Joggers, $30

Appaman Boys Sweatpants, $40

STATE Bags, prices vary: These bags are truly a favorite as they allow your kid to stand out among the crowd. This year’s styles have been reimagined in 17 unique new prints and color combos (and materials including recycled polycanvas and ripstop) to match every child’s personal style and give them the confidence to take on the school year.

Custom Kicks from KicksBySammy, prices vary: This unique service transforms kids and moms’ sneakers into completely custom, eye-catching new pairs. Through KicksBySammy’s Painted Kicks Collection, customers simply fill out a form on KicksBySammy.com with their requested design (the sky’s the limit). Then, they are connected to a KicksBySammy artist who offers personal service to bring the design to reality through hand-painting once the customer’s shoes are sent in. If your kid wants to stand out, there truly is no better way.