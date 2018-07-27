Back To School Savings with Bealls Video

Bria Lundy from Bealls Department Store showed us all the must haves for back to school and how you can help fund a classroom project in our community. From tees and sneakers, to dorm bedding and towels, to those cute desk accessories and must have backpacks. Bealls has every little thing to gear your style squad! Plus they have partnered with DonorsChoose.org to help local school teachers and students. Get an A+ in awesome by donating at the register to help teachers get the much-needed materials required for numerous classroom projects. To shop or get coupons visit beallsonline.com for Today’s Deal, find your nearest Bealls or to learn more about DonorsChoose.org.

