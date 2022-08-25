Michelle Zhang of BookPeople chatted with Studio 512 about staff picks for fall 2022 for all ages: adults, kids and teens! Check these out:

Adult Fiction

The Idiot, by Elif Batuman “My favorite book about the awkwardness and confusion of growing up; it follows a young girl in her first year of college.” Sequel “EITHER/OR” came out this past year in May “I recommend to anyone starting college, finishing it, or just reminiscing about the growing pains of adolescence.”



Adult Non-Fiction

Reading for Our Lives, by Maya Payne Smart “Maya is an award-winning journalist and literacy advocate. This book is a step-by-step guide for parents to help their children thrive as a reader and a learner. It encourages reading aloud to ensure school readiness, with accessible easy ways to nurture that kind of development from a young age.” Promoted by Ryan Holiday, Ibram X Kendi



Teen Graphic Novel

This One Summer, by Jillian & Mariko Tamaki Caldecott and Printz honor book “This book is about two friends who go to a lake house every summer. It’s a coming-of-age book about female friendships that has beautiful illustrations. It’s a great way to round out your summer reading!”



Kids’ Picture Book

Rescuing Mrs. Birdley, by Aaron Reynolds & illustrated by Emma Reynolds “We just got copies signed by the illustrator!” Our kids program director Meghan says: “I love this hilarious story of one girl’s quest to save her poor lost teacher from the wilds of the grocery store. Kids will be falling off their chairs laughing at the ingenious traps Miranda sets to catch Mrs. Birdley and get her back to her natural habitat (her classroom).” Great picture book pick for the start of the school year



What’s Coming Up At BookPeople:

BookPeople prides itself on being a “community bound by books” for over 50 years. Shop in person at 603 North Lamar Boulevard, or online at BookPeople.com.